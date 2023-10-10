Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 401,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.92.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:PM traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.11. 3,085,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,777. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.65. The company has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

