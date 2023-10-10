Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 5.3% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $369.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,320,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,414,789. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $367.67 and its 200 day moving average is $353.54. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

