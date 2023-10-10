Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,154 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,351 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after purchasing an additional 787,088 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

VWO stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,992,431. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.