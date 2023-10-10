American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 56.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 70,741 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $34,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.25. 669,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,251. The company has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.91. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

