The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $338,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.3% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 31,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.96.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

