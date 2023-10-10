Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,314 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

