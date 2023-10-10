LGT Group Foundation Sells 1,872 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LGT Group Foundation cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,933 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.8% of LGT Group Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Tesla were worth $76,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 101.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 52.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $1,046,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 740,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $193,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $259.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.95 and its 200 day moving average is $228.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

