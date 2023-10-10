Francis Financial Inc. Has $10.19 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.36. 1,103,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.74 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

