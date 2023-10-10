Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,596 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Comcast were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,555,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $183.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

