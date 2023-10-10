United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.6% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $155.63. 229,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,057. The company has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.54 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

