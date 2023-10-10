Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.3% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,715,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,557,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

