Exeter Financial LLC Has $872,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Up 1.0 %

INTC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.42. 12,004,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,409,301. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

