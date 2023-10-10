Western Financial Corp CA Takes $282,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $858.96. 113,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,382. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $854.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $786.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

