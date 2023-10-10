Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,116 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 67,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $88.40. 496,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,139. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $86.59 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

