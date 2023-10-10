Francis Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Francis Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 66,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 171,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. 3,775,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,000,229. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

