The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $155.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.96. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.48.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

