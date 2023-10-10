Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Cut by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,047 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 79,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 47,537 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 73,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.19.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.8 %

SBUX traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,484. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

