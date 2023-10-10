Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 62.2% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,857. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.37 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

