Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after buying an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after buying an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $97.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,242. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.08 and a 12 month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

