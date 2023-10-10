Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.6% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.45. 1,396,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,863,946. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day moving average of $105.07. The company has a market cap of $170.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

