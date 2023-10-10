Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,827 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,835 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,676,000 after purchasing an additional 305,670 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,561,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,797,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

