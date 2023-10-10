Lincoln Capital Corp Buys 646 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 372.9% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 46.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.78.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

SCHW stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 910,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,081,160. The stock has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

