Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 157.0% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.29 and a 200 day moving average of $238.77. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.46 and a 1 year high of $264.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

