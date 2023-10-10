Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 30.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.28.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,764. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

