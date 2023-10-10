Bank OZK Sells 639 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank OZK decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.8% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $10.65 on Tuesday, hitting $582.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,952. The company has a market cap of $552.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.56, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $544.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.65.

Get Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.