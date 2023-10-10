Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,958 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,624 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

