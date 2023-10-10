Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 2.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $24,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,506. The company has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.85. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

