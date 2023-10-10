Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $10.91 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,479 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 76,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 30,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 4,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.65.

AMD traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.60. 37,869,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,795,746. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,470.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

