Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $12.93 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.38. 1,579,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.53 and its 200 day moving average is $285.87. The company has a market capitalization of $183.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $233.93 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

