Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,580 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 375,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. 3,775,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,000,229. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

