iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Boosted by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,790 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 5.3% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,545,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,549. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.47.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

