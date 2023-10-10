Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,029 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,135,000 after buying an additional 4,341,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,925,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,004,324. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

