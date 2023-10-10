iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.37. 586,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,864. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.25 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.36.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

