Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $88.42. The company had a trading volume of 723,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,641. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $86.59 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

