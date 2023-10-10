Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 633 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 201,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 79,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

MDLZ opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

