Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,157 shares of company stock worth $50,373,841. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $385.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $171.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

