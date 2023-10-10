Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,927 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises 1.9% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $196,222,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $147,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,058,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $57,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. 17,165,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,345,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

