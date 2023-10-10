Grove Bank & Trust Sells 397 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,917,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,245,180. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.