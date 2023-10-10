Midwest Financial Group LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,937 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 89,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 392,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,645,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,483. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average is $109.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.