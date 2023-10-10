Western Financial Corp CA Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Western Financial Corp CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $558.78. 137,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,781. The stock has a market cap of $247.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $554.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

