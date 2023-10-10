Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Boosted by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.28. 202,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,004. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.02 and a 200 day moving average of $135.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

