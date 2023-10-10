Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,731 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,565,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,409,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.41 billion, a PE ratio of -163.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

