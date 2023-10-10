Olstein Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $158.72. The stock had a trading volume of 893,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,745. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.