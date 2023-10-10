Bank OZK Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after buying an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.45. 1,227,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,592. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

