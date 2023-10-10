Root Financial Partners LLC Has $440,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after buying an additional 938,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 28th. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.07.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.67. 29,881,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,846,047. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

