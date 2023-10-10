CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,913 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $111,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $259.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $824.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.07.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

