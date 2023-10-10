Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lessened by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,809 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.5% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

Adobe Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $529.29 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.60 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The company has a market cap of $240.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.