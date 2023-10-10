Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.28-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.10 billion-$9.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.60-$9.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.61. 1,507,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,438. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $169.22 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

