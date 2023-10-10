Fulcrum Capital LLC Invests $223,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Comcast Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,281,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,560,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $183.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

