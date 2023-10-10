Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,243,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,528. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

